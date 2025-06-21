Astros bring 1-0 series lead over Angels into game 2

Houston Astros (44-32, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-39, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brandon Walter (0-0, 1.53 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (4-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -119, Angels -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros meet the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has a 36-39 record overall and a 15-17 record in home games. The Angels have hit 107 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

Houston has a 44-32 record overall and a 17-19 record in road games. The Astros have a 21-4 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Astros hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto has 13 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 7 for 35 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 RBIs while hitting .253 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 16 for 42 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Astros: 8-2, .301 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Astros: Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (foot), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press