Bo Bichette homers again to help the Blue Jays beat the Diamondbacks, 8-1

Bo Bichette homers again to help the Blue Jays beat the Diamondbacks, 8-1 View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette had a home run among his three hits, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base five times and drove in three and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1 on Wednesday night.

Addison Barger had three hits and a walk, and left-hander Eric Lauer (3-1) pitched five innings to help Toronto improve to 24-13 at home.

Guerrero walked in his first three plate appearances, including an intentional pass in the third. He hit a two-run double in the sixth and singled home a run in the seventh.

Arizona arrived in Toronto having won five of six but lost its third straight, its longest skid since losing three in a row in late May.

Diamondbacks left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (2-4) allowed two runs, one earned, and six hits in 4 2/3 innings, his first losing decision since April 29 against the Mets.

Bichette, who hit a tying home run in the ninth inning Tuesday in a 5-4 victory, connected for the second straight at-bat when he lined Rodriguez’s second pitch 418 feet to left.

It was Bichette’s third career leadoff home run, two of which have come this season. He has 10 homers this season.

Arizona’s Corbin Carroll stayed in to run the bases after being hit on the hand by a pitch in the top of the eighth, but exited in the bottom half. Alek Thomas took Carroll’s spot in the lineup.

Key moment

Barger and Guerrero hit back-to-back doubles off Tayler Scott in Toronto’s three-run sixth. One run scored on Barger’s hit while Guerrero’s scored two.

Key stat

The Blue Jays are 27-2 when they score five or more runs.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (5-5, 4.08 ERA) was scheduled to start against RHP Ryne Nelson (3-2, 4.14) on Thursday as Toronto goes for its sixth sweep of the season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press