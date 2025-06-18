Story hits 2-run homer, Crochet goes 6 strong innings as Red Sox earn series victory over Mariners View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story hit a two-run home run and Garrett Crochet pitched six innings of one-run ball as the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Wednesday.

Story went below the strike zone to get a hold of a sinker from Mariners starter Luis Castillo (4-5) in the fourth inning and deposited it beyond the wall in left-center field to break a 1-1 tie.

The Red Sox took two of three from the Mariners.

Boston went in front 1-0 in the second inning on a solo shot by rookie Marcelo Mayer, but the Mariners evened the score in the bottom half of the frame when Crochet (7-4) skipped a wild pitch past home plate and Randy Arozarena scored standing up from third base.

The left-hander was otherwise excellent, recording eight strikeouts while issuing no walks. He gave up six hits. Right-handed reliever Greg Weissert pitched the ninth to earn his third save, following a scoreless eighth inning from usual closer Aroldis Chapman, who retired the top of the Mariners’ lineup in order.

Key moment

The Mariners’ best chance to tack on runs came in the second inning, putting two runners aboard with one away after Arozarena scored. But Miles Mastrobuoni grounded out and Dylan Moore struck out looking to end the threat.

Key stat

The Red Sox have won 10 of their last 13 games, and four straight series.

Up next

Both the Mariners and Red Sox are off on Thursday. Seattle RHP George Kirby (1-3, 5.96 ERA) will start for the Mariners on Friday against the Chicago Cubs. RHP Hunter Dobbins (4-1, 3.74) will start for the Red Sox on Friday against the San Francisco Giants.

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer