Rockies hit a franchise record-tying 7 homers, 2 by Michael Toglia, in 10-6 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Rockies hit a franchise record-tying seven home runs, including two from Michael Toglia, and Antonio Senzatela won his second game of the season, as Colorado held off the Washington Nationals 10-6 on Tuesday night.

Colorado hit seven homers in a game for the third time in franchise history, matching April 1997 at Montreal and against Cincinnati in May 2016. The Rockies have won three in a row for the second time this season.

It was the second multihomer game of Toglia’s career. He hit three homers on July 14 last season against the Mets.

Four of the homers came in the six-run seventh, highlighted by a three-run shot from Hunter Goodman and a solo shot by Ryan McMahon off Nationals reliever Cole Henry.

The Rockies last hit four or more homers in one inning on June 20, 2021 against Milwaukee.

Thairo Estrada, Sam Hilliard and Mickey Moniak also homered for the Rockies.

Senzatela (2-10) allowed one unearned run on three hits and three walks in five innings. The right-hander also defeated the Nationals on April 20.

Washington’s Michael Soroka (3-5) pitched six innings, striking out a season-high nine batters, but allowed five hits and three runs.

Takeaways

Nathaniel Lowe and Luis García Jr. hit homers for the Nationals, who have lost 10 in a row for the third time since the franchise moved to the nation’s capital in 2005.

Key Moment

Washington third baseman Brady House connected on the first two hits of his major league career, including an RBI single in a four-run ninth.

Key Stat

The Rockies’ 10 homers in their last two games are the most in any two-game span in franchise history and the most in any two-game span on the road.

Up Next

Rockies send RHP Germán Marquez (2-8, 6.62 ERA) to the mound seeking their second road series win of the season, facing Nationals LHP Mitchell Parker (4-7, 4.84) on Wednesday night.

By BYRON KERR

Associated Press