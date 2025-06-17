Yankees host the Angels on 3-game home skid

Los Angeles Angels (34-37, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (42-29, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 5.20 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Yankees: Will Warren (4-3, 4.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -254, Angels +206; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees aim to stop their three-game home losing streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

New York is 21-13 in home games and 42-29 overall. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .255, the best team batting average in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 34-37 record overall and a 19-21 record on the road. The Angels have a 22-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 17 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 60 RBIs for the Yankees. Austin Wells is 9 for 35 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Zach Neto has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 RBIs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 9 for 33 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Angels: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-Day IL (ankle), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press