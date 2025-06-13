Astros triumph 4-3 over White Sox as Paredes homers, Altuve shines with 2 doubles View Photo

HOUSTON (AP) — Isaac Paredes hit a solo homer and Jose Altuve doubled twice and had two RBIs to lead the Houston Astros over the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Thursday night.

Houston led 4-2 entering the ninth before Mike Tauchman homered to right field off closer Josh Hader to get Chicago within 4-3. There were two outs when Miguel Vargas narrowly missed a homer on a double off the wall in left field.

But Hader struck out Austin Slater to improve to 18 of 18 on save opportunities this season.

Paredes appeared to injure his leg trying to beat out a double play in the seventh inning and was replaced at third base in the eighth. Manager Joe Espada said he had an unspecified injury to his left hamstring but that they don’t believe that it’s serious. He added that they’d have more information on Friday.

The Astros led by one with one out in the fifth when Paredes connected on his shot to left-center off Davis Martin (2-7) to make it 4-2. Martin yielded seven hits and four runs with five strikeouts in six innings.

Houston starter Framber Valdez (7-4) allowed seven hits and two runs with a season-high 12 strikeouts in five innings.

Edgar Quero had three hits and two RBIs and Vargas had two doubles and a triple for the White Sox, who fell to 7-28 on the road.

Altuve, who is primarily playing left field this season after spending his first 14 seasons at second base, made a leaping grab near the wall in left field in the seventh to rob Chase Meidroth of extra bases.

Key moment

Hader’s strikeout of Slater to end it.

Key stat

Hader has the most saves without a blown save in the majors this season and his streak is the second longest in franchise history to start a season behind a 21-game streak by Dave Smith in 1989.

Up next

The White Sox open a three-game series at Texas and the Astros play the opener of a three-game series against Minnesota on Friday.

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer