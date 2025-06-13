Kiner-Falefa hits a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as the Pirates top the Cubs 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Friday.

The Pirates loaded the bases in the 10th on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ infield single and a walk to Henry Davis. Kiner-Falefa then drove in Adam Frazier with a flyball to left off Drew Pomeranz (2-1).

Kiner-Falefa also threw out Ian Happ when he attempted to score from first on Kyle Tucker’s two-out double in the fifth inning.

Dennis Santana (2-1) got five outs for the win, and David Bednar worked a perfect 10th for his 10th save.

Pirates ace Paul Skenes struck out five in five scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and walked two while throwing 95 pitches, 60 for strikes.

Skenes was matched by Cade Horton, who permitted three hits in 5 2/3 shutout innings for the NL Central leaders.

Each team scored in the eighth.

The Pirates jumped in front when Davis scored on Oneil Cruz’s chopper near the mound. Reliever Brad Keller made an errant throw to the plate.

The Cubs put runners on second and third with one out in the bottom half, and Dansby Swanson drove in Kyle Tucker when he bounced to Kiner-Falefa at shortstop for a fielder’s choice.

Key moment

Santana worked a perfect ninth before Bednar retired the side in order in the 10th.

Key stat

Skenes has allowed a total of five earned runs in 47 1/3 innings over his last seven starts. But he has just one win in that stretch.

Up next

The series continues Saturday afternoon when Pirates right-hander Mike Burrows (1-1, 5.00 ERA) faces lefty Matthew Boyd (5-3, 2.89 ERA).

___

