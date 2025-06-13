Rooker leads Athletics against the Royals following 4-hit game

Athletics (26-44, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-35, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (1-6, 4.77 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Royals: Michael Wacha (3-5, 3.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -156, Athletics +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics play the Kansas City Royals after Brent Rooker’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Kansas City has gone 19-16 in home games and 34-35 overall. The Royals have a 12-28 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The Athletics are 26-44 overall and 14-21 on the road. The Athletics have a 23-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has eight home runs, 23 walks and 37 RBIs while hitting .283 for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 17 for 40 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Rooker leads the Athletics with 15 home runs while slugging .498. Max Muncy is 8 for 29 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .279 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Long: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Nick Kurtz: day-to-day (hip), Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (hamstring), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press