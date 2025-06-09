Angels host the Athletics to begin 3-game series

Athletics (26-41, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (30-34, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (5-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (1-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels open a three-game series at home against the Athletics on Monday.

Los Angeles has a 30-34 record overall and a 12-16 record at home. The Angels have a 21-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The Athletics have a 26-41 record overall and a 14-18 record on the road. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks second in the AL.

The matchup Monday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Angels have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 12 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 45 RBIs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 10 for 30 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has eight home runs, 14 walks and 38 RBIs while hitting .372 for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 16 for 40 with seven doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.49 ERA, even run differential

Athletics: 3-7, .279 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (groin), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Athletics: Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press