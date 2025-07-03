Dodgers host the White Sox, try to continue home win streak

Chicago White Sox (28-58, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (55-32, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Aaron Civale (1-4, 4.74 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (4-5, 4.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -295, White Sox +237; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Chicago White Sox.

Los Angeles is 55-32 overall and 32-14 in home games. The Dodgers have the highest team batting average in MLB play at .263.

Chicago has a 28-58 record overall and a 9-34 record in road games. White Sox pitchers have a collective 4.15 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 42 RBIs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 9 for 38 with two triples and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has 10 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 33 RBIs while hitting .238 for the White Sox. Kyle Teel is 11 for 32 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .248 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (knee), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Michael A. Taylor: day-to-day (neck), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Fraser Ellard: 60-Day IL (lat), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press