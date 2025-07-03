Diamondbacks face the Giants leading series 2-1

San Francisco Giants (46-41, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-43, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (8-3, 2.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (8-5, 5.27 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -119, Diamondbacks -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, leading the series 2-1.

Arizona has a 22-22 record at home and a 43-43 record overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 128 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

San Francisco has a 21-24 record in road games and a 46-41 record overall. The Giants have a 25-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 54 RBIs while hitting .303 for the Diamondbacks. Geraldo Perdomo is 14 for 40 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 21 doubles and 17 home runs for the Giants. Christian Koss is 11 for 29 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .248 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Giants: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Corbin Carroll: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (hand), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press