Padres host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (39-27, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (37-27, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (3-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (6-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -119, Padres -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to open a three-game series.

San Diego has a 37-27 record overall and a 20-10 record in home games. Padres hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 16-16 record in road games and a 39-27 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 26-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .318 batting average, and has 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 33 RBIs. Jackson Merrill is 8 for 39 with four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 RBIs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 11 for 31 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .207 batting average, 2.43 ERA, even run differential

Dodgers: 5-5, .279 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press