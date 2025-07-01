Dodgers take on the White Sox in first of 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (28-56, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (53-32, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Shane Smith (3-5, 3.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-6, 2.61 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -328, White Sox +260; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago White Sox to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 30-14 record at home and a 53-32 record overall. The Dodgers are 15-9 in games decided by one run.

Chicago has a 9-32 record on the road and a 28-56 record overall. The White Sox are 5-20 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 RBIs while hitting .249 for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 11 for 41 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Miguel Vargas has a .229 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Kyle Teel is 12 for 35 with four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Fraser Ellard: 60-Day IL (lat), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press