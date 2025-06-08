Athletics take on the Orioles with series tied 1-1

Baltimore Orioles (26-37, fifth in the AL East) vs. Athletics (25-41, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (5-3, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Athletics: Jacob Lopez (0-4, 7.20 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -128, Athletics +108; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Athletics and the Baltimore Orioles are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

The Athletics are 25-41 overall and 11-23 in home games. The Athletics rank seventh in MLB play with 79 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Baltimore is 26-37 overall and 14-20 in road games. The Orioles are 16-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom leads the Athletics with 14 home runs while slugging .480. Jacob Wilson is 20 for 42 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Holliday has nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 RBIs while hitting .263 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 10 for 38 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .268 batting average, 7.95 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Denzel Clarke: day-to-day (shoulder), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press