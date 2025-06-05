Merrill Kelly outduels Chris Sale and Diamondbacks hold off Braves 2-1 View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Merrill Kelly allowed one hit in seven dominant innings, outpitching eight-time All-Star Chris Sale, and the Arizona Diamondbacks held off the scuffling Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

After walking three batters in the ninth and hitting another with a pitch, forcing home a run, Arizona reliever Justin Martinez struck out Michael Harris II with the bases loaded to end it.

Kelly (6-2) fanned eight and walked one on 98 pitches. He threw 64 strikes and did not let a runner reach second base. It was the second time in his last four starts he fired seven shutout innings and yielded one hit.

Martinez got five outs for his fifth save. He inherited a jam in the eighth and pitched out of major trouble, whiffing Harris with runners at second and third and then Austin Riley with the bases loaded to preserve a 1-0 lead.

Ketel Marte made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the ninth that scored Tim Tawa.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in the first run with a single in the third against Sale (3-4), who struck out 10 in six innings. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner limited the Diamondbacks to three hits and four walks on 103 pitches.

The Braves have lost three straight and 10 of 13. They’ve scored just five runs during their three-game skid.

The start of the game was delayed 66 minutes due to rain.

Key moment

Atlanta reliever Daysbel Hernández was removed with an injury to his pitching hand in the eighth while facing his fourth batter. He had a strikeout and two walks.

Key stat

Sale reached double figures in strikeouts for the 90th time. He has 2,510 career strikeouts, passing Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson for 39th place.

Up next

Braves RHP Grant Holmes (3-4, 3.78 ERA) faces RHP Brandon Pfaadt (7-4, 5.05) in the finale of the three-game series Thursday.

___

By BILL TROCCHI

Associated Press