Guardians score 3 in 1st inning to back Ortiz in 4-0 win at Yankee Stadium View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Angel Martínez hit an early two-run homer, Luis Ortiz earned his first win since April 18 and the Cleveland Guardians beat the New York Yankees 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Kyle Manzardo also went deep for the Guardians, who scored three times in the first inning and turned a trio of double plays. Ortiz (3-6) allowed three hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings.

Martínez connected in the first on Clarke Schmidt’s seventh pitch. Daniel Schneeman added an RBI double later in the inning to help the Guardians win for the third time in their last 11 regular-season trips to the Bronx.

José Ramírez doubled in the first, extending his on-base streak to 30 games, and scored on Schneeman’s double. Manzardo padded the lead with a solo homer in the eighth.

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press