Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman is day-to-day after tweaking right ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman tweaked his right ankle this week and is day-to-day.

It’s the same ankle that landed Edman on the injured list a month ago after he hurt it in a game against Miami.

Edman wasn’t in the starting lineup for the second straight day Wednesday against the New York Mets. He entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning Tuesday night.

“The ankle got a little sore,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can so it doesn’t get worse.”

Roberts said Edman’s sore ankle is affecting his lateral movement and it could be a few days before the team makes any decision about a possible move to the injured list.

Edman was chosen MVP of the 2024 National League Championship Series, when he had 11 hits and drove in 11 runs as the Dodgers beat the Mets in six games to reach the World Series.

