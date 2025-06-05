Update: Fire In Calaveras County

Vegetation Fire near the Wilseville area in Calaveras County -- PGE camera View Photo

Update at 3:40 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the spread of the Mitchell Fire, a vegetation fire in the Wilseville area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the forward spread of the blaze has been stopped at an estimated half-acre to an acre in size. The flames broke out after 2 p.m. near Mitchell Miller Road and Skunk Hollow Road, north of Highway 26. A crew will remain on scene working towards full containment and then mopping up. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 3:02 p.m.: CAL Fire now estimates the acreage at half to an acre in size for the Mitchell Fire that is burning in the Wilseville area of Calaveras County. Further fire details below.

Update at 2:33 p.m.: Air and ground resources are working the Mitchell Fire, a vegetation fire in the Wilseville area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the blaze is a quarter-acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. It is unclear if any structures are threatened. The flames broke out near Mitchell Miller Road and Skunk Hollow Road, north of Highway 26.

Original post at 2:26 p.m.: Wilseville, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to the Mitchell Fire, a vegetation fire in the Wilseville area of Calaveras County.

A plume of smoke can be seen in the image box. The flames broke out near Mitchell Miller Road and Skunk Hollow Road, north of Highway 26. Currently, there are no details regarding the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.