Versatile Jerar Encarnación returns to Giants after March surgery on his broken left hand

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bob Melvin has been waiting for the chance to write Jerar Encarnación’s name into San Francisco’s lineup.

The versatile Encarnación came off the 60-day injured list Monday and was available for the opener of a four-game series with the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, though not yet in the starting lineup. Melvin hopes that he could start Tuesday — whether that’s at first base or in right field.

Encarnación underwent surgery in March on his broken left hand after he was injured trying to make a diving catch during spring training. He batted .302 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in Cactus League play after hitting .248 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 113 at-bats last year.

“We know he can give us some power and he’s got power to all fields,” Melvin said. “We saw it at the end of last year, we saw it in spring training. When we were about to leave spring training there were going to be a lot of at-bats for him.”

The Giants could use a big boost at the plate, and Encarnación hopes to deliver.

“I’m just going to do what I’m able to do to contribute to the team,” said Encarnación, a Dominican Republic native who made his major league debut with Miami in 2022 and joined the Giants as a free agent last May.

The Giants optioned outfielder Luis Matos to Triple-A Sacramento so he can further develop and play regularly.

San Francisco returned home having dropped five of nine games on its road trip to Washington, Detroit and Miami. The Giants entered Monday having scored only 30 runs over their last 14 games — the club’s fewest in such a stretch since being limited to 28 runs from June 20-July 5, 2013.

“That’s the good thing about him is he can play multiple positions, he can pinch hit,” Melvin said. “It’s nice to have him back. Spring training we were talking about how impactful he was going to be. He was having a great spring and next thing you know he’s out for a while. He feels good at the plate, he hit some home runs the last couple days, he’s ready to go.”

Encarnación has been eager to rejoin the Giants, but embraced his faith and that it took the time it did for him to fully recover and come back. He missed the first 59 games, then made seven rehab appearances with Triple-A Sacramento last week, playing three games at first base, starting two as designated hitter and two more in right field.

“I’m so happy and content that I’m here,” he said, before adding with a smile a few minutes later that he’s “great, muy bueno.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer