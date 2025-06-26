Rasmussen and the Rays bullpen shine in 3-0 win over Royals, extending their road win streak to 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen tossed five innings of two-hit ball, Tampa Bay scored three times in the second on an array of singles and bunts, and the Rays held on the rest of the way to beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Rasmussen (7-5) struck out five and walked two before turning it over to the Tampa Bay bullpen on a hot, humid night. Three relievers combined to allow one hit and one walk before Pete Fairbanks handled the ninth for his 14th save.

The Rays (45-35) have won five straight on the road, nine of their last 12 overall and are a season-best 10 games over .500.

José Caballero had an RBI bunt single and Danny Jansen laid down a sacrifice bunt against Michael Wacha during the decisive second for Tampa Bay. Christopher Morel, Josh Lowe and Chandler Simpson had singles in the inning.

Other than that, Wacha (4-7) was tough on the Rays. He went six innings and struck out nine while walking just one.

His biggest problem has been the Royals’ biggest problem: They aren’t scoring. Not only have they managed four runs total amid a four-game losing streak, they have given Wacha two runs of support or fewer in 13 of his 16 starts this season.

Kansas City has lost nine straight at Kauffman Stadium since beating Detroit on May 31, its longest home skid since dropping 10 in a row in April and May 2023. The Royals also have lost 10 of their last 14 games overall.

Key moment

The Royals put runners on the corners in the fourth, but Salvador Perez popped out on his first pitch to end the threat.

Key stat

Kansas City has not hit a home run in its last 54 innings at Kauffman Stadium.

Up next

Rays RHP Shane Baz (7-3, 4.79 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday. RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-7, 4.81) starts for the Royals.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer