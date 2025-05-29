Athletics aim to stop road losing streak, play the Blue Jays

Athletics (23-33, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (27-28, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez (0-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (1-2, 4.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -148, Athletics +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics travel to the Toronto Blue Jays looking to end a seven-game road skid.

Toronto has a 27-28 record overall and a 16-12 record at home. The Blue Jays are 20-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The Athletics have a 23-33 record overall and a 14-14 record on the road. The Athletics have hit 69 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight doubles and seven home runs for the Blue Jays. Addison Barger is 10 for 37 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker is second on the Athletics with 22 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Nick Kurtz is 7 for 34 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 1-9, .259 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (back), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Heineman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (thumb), Erik Swanson: 60-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press