Athletics host the Angels on home losing streak

Los Angeles Angels (23-25, fourth in the AL West) vs. Athletics (22-28, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Thursday, 3:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (1-4, 4.22 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -153, Angels +128; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics aim to stop their four-game home losing streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Athletics are 22-28 overall and 8-16 in home games. The Athletics have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .417.

Los Angeles has gone 14-15 on the road and 23-25 overall. Angels hitters have a collective .413 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson leads the Athletics with a .341 batting average, and has 10 doubles, five home runs, 10 walks and 26 RBIs. Miguel Andujar is 12 for 40 with a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 10 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs while hitting .214 for the Angels. Zach Neto is 12 for 42 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .226 batting average, 7.73 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

Angels: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (forearm), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Yusei Kikuchi: day-to-day (ankle), Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press