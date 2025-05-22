Padres look to end skid in game against the Blue Jays

San Diego Padres (27-20, third in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (24-24, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Stephen Kolek (2-1, 2.33 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Bowden Francis (2-6, 5.63 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -121, Blue Jays +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a five-game losing streak, play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has gone 15-12 in home games and 24-24 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

San Diego is 27-20 overall and 11-12 on the road. The Padres are 20-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight doubles and six home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 13 for 42 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 12 home runs while slugging .542. Gavin Sheets is 10 for 40 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Padres: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (thumb), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Erik Swanson: 60-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press