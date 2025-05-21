Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto has no-hit bid broken up in 7th against the Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers had his no-hit bid broken up by Arizona’s Ketel Marte in the seventh inning Tuesday night.

Marte singled to right on a 3-1 pitch leading off the seventh. Marte walked in the fourth for Yamamoto’s only baserunner through six innings. Yamamoto walked Gabriel Moreno with two outs to put runners on the corners.

The crowd of 51,932 rose to its feet and broke out in cheers when Yamamoto retired Pavin Smith on a swinging strike to end the inning.

The Japanese right-hander struck out nine on a career-high 110 pitches, including 62 strikes. He struck out the side in the sixth when Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll took called third strikes and Jordan Lawler went down swinging.

The Dodgers led 1-0.

Yamamoto joined the Dodgers last season after signing a $325 million, 12-year contract in December 2023.

He spent seven years with the Orix Buffaloes in the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan. He had a record of 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA and 922 strikeouts in 172 games.

He is the 12th Japan-born player in Dodgers history.

___

