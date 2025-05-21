Houser gets a win in his return to the majors as the White Sox beat the Mariners 1-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Adrian Houser pitched six sparkling innings in his first major league start in a year, and the Chicago White Sox cooled off the Seattle Mariners with a 1-0 victory on Tuesday night.

Houser allowed two hits and walked three in his first win since May 26 for the New York Mets against San Francisco. The veteran right-hander threw 90 pitches, 56 for strikes.

The 32-year-old Houser (1-0) signed a $1.35 million, one-year contract with Chicago earlier in the day. He went 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA in nine games with Triple-A Round Rock before he was released by Texas on Thursday.

Chase Meidroth, Joshua Palacios and Lenyn Sosa each had two hits for the last-place White Sox, who had lost five in a row.

Seattle dropped to 4-1 on a 10-game trip. The AL West leaders have allowed one run in each of their last five games.

The start of the game was delayed for 1 hour, 35 minutes because of rain. There was more precipitation in the final innings.

Seattle threatened in the eighth, loading the bases with one out. But Cam Booser escaped the jam by striking out pinch-hitter Mitch Garver and retiring Julio Rodríguez on a flyball to center.

Rodríguez hit a grand slam off Booser in the eighth inning of the Mariners’ 5-1 victory on Monday night in the series opener.

Jordan Leasure handled the ninth for his first save of the season.

Chicago scored its only run in the third. Meidroth singled, swiped second and scampered home on Palacios’ grounder into right field.

Miguel Vargas followed with another single off Casey Lawrence (1-2), but Luis Robert Jr. bounced into an inning-ending double play.

Donovan Solano hit a two-out double for Seattle in the ninth. But Leasure fanned Leody Taveras for the final out.

Meidroth is batting .419 (13 for 31) during an eight-game hitting streak.

Mariners right-hander Logan Evans (2-1, 2.57 ERA) and White Sox right-hander Shane Smith (1-3, 2.05 ERA) pitch on Wednesday in the series finale.

