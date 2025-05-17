Giants meet the Athletics after Flores’ 3-home run game

Athletics (22-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (26-19, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (1-4, 4.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (2-3, 4.95 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -130, Athletics +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Athletics after Wilmer Flores hit three home runs on Friday in a 9-1 win over the Athletics.

San Francisco has a 14-7 record in home games and a 26-19 record overall. The Giants have an 11-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The Athletics are 22-23 overall and 14-10 in road games. The Athletics have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flores leads the Giants with 10 home runs while slugging .468. Jung Hoo Lee is 11 for 45 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom leads the Athletics with 10 home runs while slugging .500. JJ Bleday is 7 for 38 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .266 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .262 batting average, 8.29 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luis Matos: day-to-day (shoulder), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Timothy McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press