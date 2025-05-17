Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series

Los Angeles Angels (18-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (29-16, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-1, 2.58 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -246, Angels +200; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles is 29-16 overall and 17-5 at home. The Dodgers have the highest team slugging percentage in the majors at .479.

Los Angeles has a 9-15 record on the road and an 18-25 record overall. The Angels rank fifth in the majors with 59 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 RBIs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 16 for 41 with three doubles, a triple and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 22 RBIs while hitting .195 for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 10 for 35 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .317 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Angels: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press