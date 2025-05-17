Mariners try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Padres

Seattle Mariners (24-19, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (27-16, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock (1-2, 6.91 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (5-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -176, Mariners +147; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 16-6 in home games and 27-16 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.37 ERA, which ranks seventh in MLB play.

Seattle has gone 11-8 in road games and 24-19 overall. The Mariners are 15-5 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .331 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 14 doubles and three home runs. Jackson Merrill is 14 for 35 with a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 14 home runs while slugging .571. Julio Rodriguez is 13 for 42 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .274 batting average, 5.41 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trent Thornton: 15-Day IL (stomach), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press