Padres begin 3-game series against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (23-19, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (27-15, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Evans (1-1, 6.60 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Padres: Stephen Kolek (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -153, Mariners +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Seattle Mariners to begin a three-game series.

San Diego is 27-15 overall and 16-5 at home. Padres hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

Seattle has a 23-19 record overall and a 10-8 record in road games. The Mariners have a 14-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 14 doubles, three home runs and 20 RBIs while hitting .340 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 14 for 31 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has a .271 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has four doubles and three home runs. Julio Rodriguez is 12 for 41 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .279 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .208 batting average, 5.47 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (shoulder), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trent Thornton: 15-Day IL (stomach), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

By The Associated Press