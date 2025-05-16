Dodgers take on the Angels in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (17-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (29-15, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 5.23 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (1-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -304, Angels +244; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Los Angeles has gone 17-4 in home games and 29-15 overall. The Dodgers have a 20-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 17-25 overall and 8-15 in road games. The Angels have a 7-2 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 RBIs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 15 for 42 with three doubles, a triple and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has two home runs, 18 walks and 10 RBIs while hitting .259 for the Angels. Zach Neto is 10 for 40 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .324 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Angels: 4-6, .211 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press