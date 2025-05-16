Giants host the Athletics to start 3-game series

Athletics (22-22, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (25-19, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (4-2, 2.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (4-3, 2.60 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -180, Athletics +150; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Athletics to begin a three-game series.

San Francisco has gone 13-7 at home and 25-19 overall. The Giants have a 17-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The Athletics are 22-22 overall and 14-9 on the road. The Athletics have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .428.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 11 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Giants. Willy Adames is 11 for 43 with five doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has a .347 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has nine doubles and five home runs. Shea Langeliers is 13 for 36 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .266 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Athletics: 4-6, .274 batting average, 7.50 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: 10-Day IL (ribs), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Timothy McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press