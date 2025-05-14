Padres take on the Angels in series rubber match

Los Angeles Angels (17-24, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (26-15, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (1-4, 5.30 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (2-3, 3.76 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -188, Angels +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego has a 15-5 record at home and a 26-15 record overall. The Padres have the best team batting average in MLB play at .265.

Los Angeles is 17-24 overall and 8-14 on the road. The Angels have an 8-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 14 doubles, three home runs and 20 RBIs while hitting .331 for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 14 for 38 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Joseph Ward leads the Angels with 15 extra base hits (six doubles and nine home runs). Jo Adell is 7 for 30 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Angels: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press