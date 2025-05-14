Wilson leads Athletics against the Dodgers after 4-hit game

Athletics (22-20, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund (1-0, 2.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-3, 1.80 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -266, Athletics +216; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Jacob Wilson’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Los Angeles is 15-4 at home and 27-15 overall. The Dodgers are 21-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The Athletics are 22-20 overall and 14-7 in road games. Athletics hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 12 home runs, 28 walks and 21 RBIs while hitting .302 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 18 for 40 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has seven doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Athletics. JJ Bleday is 9 for 38 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .293 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .294 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Timothy McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press