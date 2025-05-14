Jacob Wilson goes 4 for 5 with a pair of 2-run homers to lead A’s over Dodgers 11-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Jacob Wilson hit a pair of two-run homers and the Athletics pounded out a season-high 18 hits in beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-1 on Tuesday night to open a three-game series.

Wilson went 4 for 5 and had four RBIs, boosting his batting average to .363. His 58 hits are second in the majors behind Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

The 23-year-old shortstop from Los Angeles had his eighth multihit game in his last 12. He had his first career four-hit game last week against Seattle.

Wilson has struck out just nine times and leads American League rookies in batting average and several other categories.

Jeffrey Springs (5-3) got the win, allowing one run and six hits in seven innings. He struck out four.

The Dodgers returned from a season-long, 10-game trip to lose at home where they are 15-4.

Michael Conforto had a career-high three doubles for the Dodgers, who had won 11 of 15.

The Dodgers’ lone run came on Wilson’s fielding error that scored Chris Taylor in the third.

Landon Knack (2-1) took the loss, giving up five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas pitched the ninth and the A’s took advantage. He gave up back-to-back homers on consecutive pitches to Miguel Andujar and JJ Bleday, who went deep on a 39-mph pitch. The A’s had a season-high five homers in the game.

Key stat

Conforto and Will Smith were a combined 6 for 8 while the rest of the Dodgers had two hits.

Up next

RH Gunnar Hoglund (1-0, 2.38 ERA) makes his third start of the season on Wednesday for the Athletics since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas against Dodgers RH Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-3, 1.80).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer