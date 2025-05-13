Giants head into matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-20, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (24-18, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (6-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (5-0, 2.84 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -115, Giants -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants come into a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks after losing four games in a row.

San Francisco has a 24-18 record overall and a 12-6 record at home. The Giants have the seventh-best team ERA in baseball at 3.42.

Arizona has an 11-8 record on the road and a 22-20 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 15-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 24 RBIs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 15 for 34 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 11 doubles, four home runs and 23 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 10 for 37 with a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .245 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: 10-Day IL (ribs), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press