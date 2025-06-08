Alonso and McNeil both homer twice as Mets rout Rockies 13-5 for season sweep

DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil each hit two of New York’s six home runs, and the Mets routed Colorado 13-5 on Sunday to sweep the major league-worst Rockies for the second time in a week.

Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez also went deep for the Mets, who completed a 5-2 trip and finished 6-0 against Colorado (12-53) this season. They moved a season-best 18 games over .500 at 42-24 and opened a 4 1/2-game lead in the NL East over skidding Philadelphia.

Juan Soto went 3 for 3 with three walks and three runs on a perfect day at the plate, reaching base six times in a game for the first time in his career.

Alonso launched a pair of two-run shots for his 23rd multihomer game, breaking a tie with Darryl Strawberry for the most in Mets history.

The first baseman has 243 career homers, passing David Wright for second place in franchise annals — nine behind Strawberry.

