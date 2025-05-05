Padres bring 5-game win streak into matchup with the Yankees

San Diego Padres (22-11, second in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (19-15, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nicholas Pivetta (5-1, 1.78 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Padres +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to extend a five-game win streak with a victory against the New York Yankees.

New York has an 11-7 record in home games and a 19-15 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .470 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

San Diego has a 22-11 record overall and an 8-7 record on the road. Padres hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Rice has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 18-for-40 with two doubles, two triples and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with a .328 batting average, and has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 14 walks and 18 RBI. Luis Arraez is 12-for-33 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .276 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Padres: 6-4, .225 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Anthony Volpe: day-to-day (shoulder), Clarke Schmidt: day-to-day (hamstring), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (side), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (calf), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press