Marlins start 3-game series at home against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (23-11, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (13-20, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ben Casparius (3-0, 2.91 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-3, 8.31 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -180, Marlins +150; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

Miami is 13-20 overall and 9-10 at home. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Los Angeles has an 8-8 record on the road and a 23-11 record overall. The Dodgers are 17-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Mervis leads the Marlins with seven home runs while slugging .476. Kyle Stowers is 13-for-37 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez has nine doubles and nine home runs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 17-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .214 batting average, 7.94 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .312 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Otto Lopez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Robert Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

