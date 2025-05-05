Athletics start 3-game series against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (20-13, first in the AL West) vs. Athletics (19-16, second in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (2-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (1-3, 3.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -114, Athletics -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics begin a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

The Athletics are 19-16 overall and 6-9 at home. The Athletics have gone 17-9 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Seattle has gone 8-7 in road games and 20-13 overall. The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .420.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom leads the Athletics with nine home runs while slugging .527. Jacob Wilson is 13-for-40 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has 12 home runs, 20 walks and 23 RBI while hitting .246 for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 15-for-40 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .257 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners: 8-2, .295 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (hip), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press