Giants host the Rockies to begin 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (5-25, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (19-12, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-4, 5.93 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Giants: Justin Verlander (0-2, 4.99 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -245, Rockies +201; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start a four-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

San Francisco has a 9-4 record in home games and a 19-12 record overall. The Giants have gone 9-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado has gone 1-14 in road games and 5-25 overall. The Rockies have gone 2-11 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 11 doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Giants. Michael Yastrzemski is 9-for-38 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jordan Beck ranks third on the Rockies with eight extra base hits (two doubles, a triple and five home runs). Hunter Goodman is 12-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 2-8, .198 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Chase Dollander: day-to-day (finger), Aaron Schunk: 10-Day IL (groin), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press