Angels star Mike Trout leaves game with an apparent injury after trying to leg out grounder

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout left Wednesday’s game at Seattle with an apparent injury.

Although the Angels have not provided an update, Trout was taken out of the game ahead of his at-bat in the fourth inning. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Jo Adell.

During Trout’s at-bat in the third, he tried to run out a ground ball to second base. He sprinted down the line and lunged toward first and was barely out. Trout stayed in the game on defense but was pulled the next inning.

Trout has not missed a game this season, appearing in all 29 games, 22 of them in right field.

Trout appeared in 29 games last season before tearing his meniscus and missing the remainder of the season. He’s hitting .173 this season, with nine home runs and 18 RBIs.

___

