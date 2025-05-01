Athletics and Texas Rangers meet in game 4 of series

Athletics (16-15, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (16-15, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-3, 6.04 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rangers: Tyler Mahle (3-0, 1.14 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -158, Athletics +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Texas Rangers.

Texas has gone 11-5 at home and 16-15 overall. The Rangers are ninth in the AL with 30 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The Athletics are 16-15 overall and 10-6 in road games. Athletics hitters have a collective .425 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Athletics hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Langford has five doubles and six home runs while hitting .299 for the Rangers. Leody Taveras is 10-for-31 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom has five doubles, nine home runs and 24 RBI for the Athletics. Luis Urias is 8-for-32 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .256 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 6-4, .254 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Kyle Higashioka: day-to-day (hamstring), Kumar Rocker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

By The Associated Press