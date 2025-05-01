Greene leads Tigers against the Angels after 4-hit game

Detroit Tigers (19-12, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-17, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (4-1, 2.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -124, Angels +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Los Angeles Angels after Riley Greene had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-4 win over the Astros.

Los Angeles is 12-17 overall and 5-4 at home. The Angels have a 6-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit has a 6-9 record on the road and a 19-12 record overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.01 ERA, which leads the AL.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has a double, a triple and nine home runs for the Angels. Zach Neto is 11-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Zach McKinstry has five doubles, three triples and a home run for the Tigers. Greene is 12-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .188 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (knee), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Tigers: John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (tricep), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (ankle), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Jacob Rogers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (knee), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press