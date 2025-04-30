Dodgers take on the Marlins after Hernandez’s 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (12-17, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-10, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 7.83 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -210, Marlins +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Miami Marlins after Teoscar Hernandez had four hits on Tuesday in a 15-2 win over the Marlins.

Los Angeles has a 14-3 record at home and a 20-10 record overall. The Dodgers are 14-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Miami is 12-17 overall and 4-9 on the road. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .255, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has four doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 19-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Otto Lopez has five doubles and two home runs while hitting .236 for the Marlins. Agustin Ramirez is 9-for-27 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .263 batting average, 7.44 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Robert Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press