Mariners host the Angels on 3-game home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (12-16, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (17-12, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.60 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Mariners: Emerson Hancock (1-1, 7.71 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -216, Angels +179; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Los Angeles Angels.

Seattle has an 11-6 record at home and a 17-12 record overall. The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .413.

Los Angeles has gone 7-12 in road games and 12-16 overall. The Angels have hit 40 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco has four doubles and nine home runs for the Mariners. Dylan Moore is 12-for-39 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Joseph Ward has four doubles, six home runs and 10 RBI for the Angels. Zach Neto is 11-for-37 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Angels: 3-7, .176 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Luke Raley: day-to-day (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (hip), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press