Wilyer Abreu hits 3-run homer as Red Sox go deep 5 times, beat struggling Blue Jays 10-2

TORONTO (AP) — Wilyer Abreu hit a three-run homer, one of five longballs for the Boston Red Sox in a 10-2 win over the struggling Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran and Kristian Campbell all had solo homers as the Red Sox won their third straight. Boston homered three times in Sunday’s 13-3 win at Cleveland.

The Red Sox lead the majors with 142 runs scored in April.

Garrett Crochet (3-2) struck out six in seven innings to win for the first time in three starts. The left-hander allowed two runs and four hits and has pitched at least five innings in all seven starts.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer and Gold Glove outfielder Daulton Varsho recovered from a stumble to make a sensational catch in his season debut for Toronto, which has lost eight of nine. The Blue Jays have scored three runs or fewer in seven of those games.

Bowden Francis (2-4) allowed all five Boston homers, a career high, and matched a career worst by giving up seven runs in three innings.

Duran opened the scoring with a leadoff homer, the sixth of his career. Bregman added a two-out drive in the first, his sixth.

Campbell homered to lead off the second and Devers connected to begin the third. Bregman and Trevor Story singled before Abreu made it 7-0 with his sixth homer.

Key moment

Abreu’s homer capped a streak of four straight hits. The Red Sox are 14-4 this season when scoring four runs or more.

Key stat

The Red Sox have 12 three-run homers in 31 games. They hit 19 last season.

Up next

Boston was expected to activate RHP Lucas Giolito (left hamstring) off the injured list to start against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Toronto had not named a starter.

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press