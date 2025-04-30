Texas Rangers host the Athletics Wednesday

Athletics (15-15, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (16-14, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (1-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 2.21 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -153, Athletics +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Athletics on Wednesday.

Texas has an 11-4 record at home and a 16-14 record overall. The Rangers have an 8-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The Athletics have a 15-15 record overall and a 9-6 record in road games. The Athletics have hit 39 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Athletics are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has a .214 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has seven doubles and four home runs. Wyatt Langford is 13-for-31 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom has five doubles and nine home runs while hitting .286 for the Athletics. Luis Urias is 8-for-33 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .248 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Kumar Rocker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (hamstring), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press