Rangers face the Giants leading series 1-0

Texas Rangers (15-11, first in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (17-10, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Tyler Mahle (3-0, 0.67 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (3-0, 4.07 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -129, Rangers +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers meet the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco has gone 7-4 at home and 17-10 overall. The Giants are 7-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas has a 5-8 record in road games and a 15-11 record overall. The Rangers have gone 11-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores leads the Giants with seven home runs while slugging .489. Matt James Chapman is 8-for-33 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Wyatt Langford leads the Rangers with six home runs while slugging .700. Corey Seager is 13-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by one run

Rangers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Kumar Rocker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 15-Day IL (finger), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press