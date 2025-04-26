Blake Snell’s MRI revealed no structural damage, Dodgers say. No return date for Cy Young winner View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An MRI exam on the left shoulder of Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell revealed no structural damage, manager Dave Roberts said Friday.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner hasn’t pitched for his new team since April 2 due to left shoulder inflammation, and the Dodgers stopped Snell’s throwing program earlier this week after he felt discomfort. The results of Thursday’s MRI were a cause for optimism, Roberts said.

“At some point I think he’ll get an injection to calm it down, and then we’ll figure out when we pick up the throwing program,” Roberts said. “But I think for us, we feel given the findings of the MRI that we dodged a bullet.”

The Dodgers still don’t know how long the 32-year-old Snell will be sidelined, Roberts added. They signed the veteran starter to a seven-year contract worth $182 million last November to take a major role in their frequently injury-plagued rotation, only for Snell to go down with an injury two starts into the season.

Roberts also said Shohei Ohtani will throw his next bullpen session Saturday as the three-time MVP ramps up to his Dodgers pitching debut later this season.

