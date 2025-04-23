Reese Olson shuts down Padres for 7 1/3 innings as Tigers take series with 6-0 win

DETROIT (AP) — Reese Olson allowed two hits in 7 1/3 scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers defeated the San Diego Padres 6-0 to win a three-game series on Wednesday.

Justyn-Henry Malloy homered and doubled for the Tigers, who won two of three from the Padres to improve to 9-4 at home. Detroit has won six of its first eight series this season for the first time since 2015.

Olson gave up two singles — both to former Tiger Jose Iglesias — and walked one batter while striking out seven.

Kyle Hart (2-2) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out six for San Diego, which has gone 3-5 after a 14-3 start.

Iglesias led off the third inning with a single to right, but Olson retired the next 16 hitters until Oscar Gonzalez walked with one out in the eighth. Iglesias followed with his second hit of the game, bringing Tommy Kahnle out of the bullpen.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on Gleyber Torres’ first-inning home run.

Malloy made it 2-0 with a fifth-inning homer, ending Hart’s day, then increased the margin to three runs with an RBI double in the seventh. Riley Greene’s broken-bat single scored Malloy with Detroit’s fourth run, and Dillon Dingler made it 6-0 with a two-run homer in the eighth.

Fernando Tatís Jr.’s on-base streak ended at 23 games.

Key moment

Detroit centerfielder Javier Báez made an over-the-shoulder catch before hitting the wall to deny a Padres’ rally in the eighth.

Key stat

Olson held the Padres without a home run.

Up next

The Padres are off Thursday. They return home for a three-game weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays. Starting pitchers have not been announced for Friday’s opener.

Detroit is also off Thursday, but will remain home for a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles. RHP Casey Mize (3-1, 2.22) is scheduled to start the opener Friday.

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press